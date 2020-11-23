Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $7,023,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 111,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.11. The stock had a trading volume of 164,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

