Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.17% of Lincoln Electric worth $64,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $113.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,071 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

