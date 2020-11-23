Liberum Capital Trims CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Target Price to GBX 510

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPP opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. CPPGroup Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 507 ($6.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

