Liberum Capital Trims CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Target Price to GBX 510

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPP opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. CPPGroup Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 507 ($6.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter.

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

