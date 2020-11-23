Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,073 ($14.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 911.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 905.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

In other The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total value of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

