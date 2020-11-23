Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,486. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

