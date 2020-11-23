Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,251,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

