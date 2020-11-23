Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,638,460.70 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

