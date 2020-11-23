Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,851,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 16,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

