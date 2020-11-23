Lake Street Capital Boosts Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $12.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

OPRA stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

