L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of LB stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

