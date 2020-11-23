L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 65892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

