L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.76.

NYSE:LB opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

