L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.76.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $65,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.