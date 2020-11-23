L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.