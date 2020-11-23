Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average volume of 586 call options.

KOS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. 156,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,909 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

