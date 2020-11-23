Komodo Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $59.84 million and $2.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00383288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,878,674 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

