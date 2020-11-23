Koç Holding A.S.’s (KHOLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.