Koç Holding A.S.’s (KHOLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

About Koç Holding A.S.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

