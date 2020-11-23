Knowles Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,465% compared to the average daily volume of 192 put options.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 19.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE KN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.06. 2,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

