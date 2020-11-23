Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Klépierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

KLPEF opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

