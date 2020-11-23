KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $266.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $247.99 and last traded at $247.87, with a volume of 2343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.57.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

