Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of KTRA opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.95.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

