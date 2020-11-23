Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 814,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 849.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $232.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.74. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.