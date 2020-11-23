Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 22,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.25 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.