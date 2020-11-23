Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 4.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 115,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,179. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

