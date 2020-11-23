Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

KRP opened at $7.45 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 76.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

