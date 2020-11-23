Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) were up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 114,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 385,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -80.00.

About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

