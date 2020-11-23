Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.84% of Kemper worth $80,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $10,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,920,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $73.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.