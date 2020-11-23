Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.07. 18,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $180.44.

