Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $236.14. 21,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average is $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

