Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,441 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BYM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.