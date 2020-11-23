Karpus Management Inc. Takes $10.38 Million Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,055,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Vistas Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,492. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

