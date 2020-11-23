Karpus Management Inc. Sells 7,462 Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 7.83% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.01.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

