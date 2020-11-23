Karpus Management Inc. Sells 42,178 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,178 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.