Karpus Management Inc. Sells 346,454 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,454 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 896,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 321,131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 305,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 283,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,237. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

