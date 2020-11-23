Karpus Management Inc. Sells 11,718 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,509. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

