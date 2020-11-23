Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIN. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

