Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,048,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. DTF Tax-Free Income comprises about 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income were worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 140.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 40,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

