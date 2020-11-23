Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CII. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.88. 5,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,542. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

