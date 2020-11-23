Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 160.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 722,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the period.

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

