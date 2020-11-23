Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 7,976 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $36,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $200.09. 27,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $203.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.