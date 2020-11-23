Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 100,700 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1,420.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BLV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,669. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

