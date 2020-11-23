Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 288,308 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,122,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 312,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.