Karpus Management Inc. Invests $9.85 Million in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,134,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,845,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of MVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,372. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

