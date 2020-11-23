Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

