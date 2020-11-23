Karpus Management Inc. Increases Position in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,375 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,500,000.

Greenrose Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

