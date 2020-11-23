Karpus Management Inc. Has $34.75 Million Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for 1.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $34,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

