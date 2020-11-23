Karpus Management Inc. Has $31.48 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BKK remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.68%. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

