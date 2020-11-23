Karpus Management Inc. Has $26.07 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,440 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 85.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

