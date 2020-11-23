Karpus Management Inc. Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,571. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

