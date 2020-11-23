Karpus Management Inc. Has $18.95 Million Stock Position in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) by 978.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719,221 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.10% of InterPrivate Acquisition worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

NYSE IPV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.